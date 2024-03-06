FY2024 Earnings Forecast for McEwen Mining Inc Issued By HC Wainwright (TSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX – Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for McEwen Mining in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 4th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for McEwen Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

McEwen Mining Trading Up 3.9 %

MUX stock opened at C$11.02 on Wednesday. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of C$8.05 and a 1-year high of C$13.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$9.54. The firm has a market cap of C$544.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.48.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.