FY2024 EPS Estimates for Alector, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alector in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.09) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.91). The consensus estimate for Alector’s current full-year earnings is ($1.77) per share.

Get Alector alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALEC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Alector from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alector has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Alector Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.88 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Alector has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $9.06.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Alector during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 212.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Alector by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alector news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of Alector stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Marc Grasso sold 5,716 shares of Alector stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $39,554.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,102.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 18,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $130,352.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,000,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,629.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,554 shares of company stock worth $211,434. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.