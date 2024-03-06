FY2024 EPS Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma Co. Raised by Chardan Capital (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Chardan Capital upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Arbutus Biopharma in a research note issued on Sunday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.38) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arbutus Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 401.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $2.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ABUS opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.18. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $3.14.

Institutional Trading of Arbutus Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 114,139.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,952,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,840,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 106.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,159,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 17.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,969,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 1,505,441 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 166.4% during the first quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 2,199,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after buying an additional 1,373,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 45.8% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 4,149,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,424,000 after buying an additional 1,302,978 shares during the period. 39.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection, SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-729, a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

