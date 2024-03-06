FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Raised by Analyst

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for Keros Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will earn ($4.82) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($5.08). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keros Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.89) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Keros Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.87) EPS.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on KROS. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.20.

Keros Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of KROS stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -12.85 and a beta of 1.28. Keros Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $73.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Keros Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,298,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,520 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 57.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 75,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 27,544 shares during the last quarter. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

