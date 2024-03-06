FY2024 EPS Estimates for NRG Energy, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NRG)

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NRG Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, February 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $6.09 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.74. The consensus estimate for NRG Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on NRG. StockNews.com raised NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.71.

NRG opened at $60.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.11. NRG Energy has a 1 year low of $30.25 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4,030.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.34%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

