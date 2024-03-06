FY2024 EPS Estimates for Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Verve Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.47) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($3.30). The consensus estimate for Verve Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.07) per share.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.14. Verve Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,701.70% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.40.

Shares of VERV stock opened at $15.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $965.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.76. Verve Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $21.42.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,025,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,549 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,577,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,218,000 after purchasing an additional 531,182 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,471,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 638,962 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,980,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 8.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,846,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,126,000 after purchasing an additional 300,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United states. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

