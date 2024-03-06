FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Parkland Co. Issued By Scotiabank (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Parkland in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PKI. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

Shares of TSE PKI opened at C$43.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$42.43. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio is 53.54%.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00. In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$484,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total transaction of C$1,515,618.00. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

