Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Short Interest Up 13.4% in February

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, an increase of 13.4% from the January 31st total of 121,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.34.

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gain Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GANX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gain Therapeutics by 947.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 47.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 44,514 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Gain Therapeutics by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Gain Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gain Therapeutics by 227.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,236 shares during the period. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Gain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Gain Therapeutics

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches and develops novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding in Switzerland and Spain. It focuses on rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites, restore protein folding, and treat disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.