Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Galapagos from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of Galapagos stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. Galapagos has a 52-week low of $31.86 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Galapagos by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,317,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Galapagos by 23.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 880,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 165,068 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 17.6% in the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 802,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,728,000 after buying an additional 119,880 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Galapagos by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 678,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,596,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Galapagos by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 517,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,103,000 after acquiring an additional 164,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.73% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of?various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

