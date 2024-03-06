GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Up 10.8% in February

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 641,200 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the January 31st total of 578,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 413,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Price Performance

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $3.91.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Announces Dividend

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%.

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.