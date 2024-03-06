Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Up to $7.40

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.40, but opened at $7.78. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $7.52, with a volume of 878,412 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research note on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.65 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 130.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 360,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 204,337 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,106,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,783,000 after buying an additional 357,185 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Gaotu Techedu by 325.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,940,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,777,000 after buying an additional 3,014,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

