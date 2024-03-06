GAP (GPS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Analysts expect GAP to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GAP Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE GPS opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. GAP has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 200.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.24.

GAP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GAP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GAP in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GAP from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In related news, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $519,827.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other GAP news, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 478,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $10,226,695.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,793,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,098,316.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 24,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $519,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of GAP by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

