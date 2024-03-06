Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 47502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.
Garrett Motion Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.
Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.
Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion
Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period.
Garrett Motion Company Profile
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Garrett Motion
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Michael Burry’s New Stock Picks That You Might Want To Buy
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- BUD Stock Reverses on Lower Bud Light Sales, Is the Bottom In?
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Here’s the One Chinese EV Stock Worth Buying and Holding
Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.