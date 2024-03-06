Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.95

Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.93, with a volume of 47502 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

Garrett Motion Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Garrett Motion had a net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Garrett Motion

Institutional Trading of Garrett Motion

In other Garrett Motion news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,210,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 1,014,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $8,411,456.79. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,287,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,575,729.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,327,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,210,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,944,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,324,169. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the second quarter worth $37,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Garrett Motion by 888.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period.

Garrett Motion Company Profile

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

