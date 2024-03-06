Gateway Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after acquiring an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,317,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,746,764,000 after purchasing an additional 12,070,681 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,159,242,000 after buying an additional 1,666,205 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 111,197.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after buying an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.42 and a twelve month high of $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.47 and a 200 day moving average of $137.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,482 shares of company stock worth $29,622,250. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

