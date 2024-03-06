Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Shares of Gear Energy stock remained flat at C$0.66 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 111,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. Gear Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.60 and a 12 month high of C$1.15. The stock has a market cap of C$173.09 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 3.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.73.
Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Gear Energy will post 0.1236162 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Gear Energy Company Profile
Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.
