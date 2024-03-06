GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
