GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Price Performance

Shares of JOB stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. GEE Group has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). GEE Group had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $30.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GEE Group will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GEE Group

About GEE Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOB. Raffles Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,182,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 442,300 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 705,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 47,236 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 137,061 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 172,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 130,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.05% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

