Gentex Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th.

Gentex has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.6%.

Shares of Gentex stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. 501,004 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,085. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.99. Gentex has a 52-week low of $25.77 and a 52-week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.18.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gentex will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 414.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

