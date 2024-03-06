Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 252.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $150.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.73. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

