Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Moderna makes up approximately 3.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 173.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Moderna from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,328,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.13. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $163.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.60.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $4,500,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $44,527.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,760.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,040 shares of company stock valued at $11,039,037. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

