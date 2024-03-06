Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Increases Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the quarter. Royalty Pharma comprises about 3.4% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 111,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,419,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

RPRX traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,332,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,548. The company has a quick ratio of 7.90, a current ratio of 7.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Royalty Pharma plc has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $553,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $6,707,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,269,719.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,631 shares of company stock worth $8,860,323. Company insiders own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

