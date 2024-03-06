Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike comprises about 1.3% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,898 shares of company stock valued at $60,878,879. Insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD traded up $38.96 on Wednesday, hitting $336.52. 16,195,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,983,502. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of -5,575.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $295.70 and its 200 day moving average is $228.92.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. HSBC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $304.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.05.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

