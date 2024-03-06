Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 2,204 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd decreased its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 49.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 0.6% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in META. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 137.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,532,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,300,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,447 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.3% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.6% during the third quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 16.4% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 105,142 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,565,000 after buying an additional 14,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 79,756 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of META traded up $7.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $497.86. 6,107,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,170,725. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.82 and a fifty-two week high of $504.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.38 and a 200-day moving average of $352.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 29.48%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares in the company, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $5,185,255.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,157,645.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 45,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.30, for a total transaction of $22,973,275.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,162,320 shares of company stock worth $489,568,232. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

