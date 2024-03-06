Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd Sells 25 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd cut its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. MSCI accounts for about 0.1% of Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd’s holdings in MSCI were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 5,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 57 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 80 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MSCI traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $550.01. The stock had a trading volume of 257,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,837. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $564.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $535.69. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSCI. Redburn Atlantic cut MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $578.21.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

