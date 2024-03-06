GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $163.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

GitLab Trading Down 21.0 %

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $58.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84. GitLab has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $78.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.05.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $2,434,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,296.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,036,699 shares of company stock worth $128,327,796 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GitLab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,096,000 after buying an additional 1,070,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,521,000 after purchasing an additional 228,085 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,468,000 after purchasing an additional 266,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

