Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 13,480 Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 159.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,480 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter worth about $511,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ferguson by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ferguson by 174.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,137,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Ferguson by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,341,000.

FERG stock opened at $201.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.96. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $123.17 and a 1 year high of $217.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FERG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

