Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Genpact were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Genpact by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Genpact by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,138,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,634,000 after acquiring an additional 715,149 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Genpact by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,340,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,005,000 after purchasing an additional 74,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of G opened at $34.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.41 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $35.25.

Genpact Increases Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Genpact’s payout ratio is presently 16.03%.

Insider Activity

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 11,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $412,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Mizuho started coverage on Genpact in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Genpact from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.11.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

