Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,488 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $5,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 91.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRGP. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $102.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a 200 day moving average of $86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $103.25.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 54.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total transaction of $973,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,354,776.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

