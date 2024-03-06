Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 1,735 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,735 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after acquiring an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,043,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,992 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Corning by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,601,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,880,000 after purchasing an additional 686,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,284,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $569,243,000 after purchasing an additional 445,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Corning by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $438,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,197 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GLW shares. HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Corning from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Corning Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $32.50 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 167.16%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

