Glenmede Trust Co. NA Trims Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Clorox by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 276.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Clorox by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Clorox by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,981 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CLX opened at $149.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.43. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $178.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 319.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 761.92%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

