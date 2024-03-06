Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $178.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS.

Shares of GSL stock opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $682.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $21.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 2.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

