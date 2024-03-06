Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 488,817 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 526,210 shares.The stock last traded at $19.17 and had previously closed at $20.60.

The shipping company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.54 million. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GSL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Global Ship Lease in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Ship Lease

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 58,485 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 29,052 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 18,131 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Finally, Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $697.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

