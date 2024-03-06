Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of EFAS stock opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $14.70. The company has a market cap of $9.99 million, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,451 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter.

About Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

