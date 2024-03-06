Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.33

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 154201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTZ. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,651,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,464,000 after acquiring an additional 365,147 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 276.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 146,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 233,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 105,736 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.