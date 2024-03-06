Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.33

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 154201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.70.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Trading Up 1.6 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.