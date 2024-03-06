GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Position Increased by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 149.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.09% of GLOBALFOUNDRIES worth $27,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 14.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $52.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.81. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.12 and a 52-week high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.65.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

