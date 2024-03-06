Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 4,883 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,218,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $432,424,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $226,453,000 after buying an additional 21,526 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,359,780 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,314,000 after buying an additional 93,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 299.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 482,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,479,000 after buying an additional 361,525 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Quaker Chemical by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,079,000 after buying an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quaker Chemical

In related news, EVP Jeewat Bijlani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,394,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Quaker Chemical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $196.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.52. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.79 and its 200 day moving average is $179.86.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $467.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.55 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 5.77%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.07%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, doing business as Quaker Houghton, develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

