Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 603.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,126 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cabot by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 13.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $712,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cabot during the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 55,233 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $4,413,669.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,201 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CBT shares. StockNews.com cut Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of CBT opened at $85.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cabot Co. has a one year low of $63.73 and a one year high of $88.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Cabot had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $958.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.28 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Cabot’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Featured Stories

