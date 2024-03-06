Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 172.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,292 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Brady worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brady by 74.8% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 26,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Brady by 41.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 122,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 35,724 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brady by 40.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 61.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 182,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the third quarter worth $1,196,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Brady Trading Down 2.4 %

BRC opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.46.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Brady had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Brady’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

Brady Profile

(Free Report)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

See Also

