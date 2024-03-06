Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Position in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 258.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CNA stock opened at $43.84 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. CNA Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $2.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is an increase from CNA Financial’s previous None dividend of $1.62. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.73%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNA. StockNews.com raised shares of CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CNA Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of CNA Financial from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

