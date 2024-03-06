Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report) by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 40,477 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vishay Intertechnology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

NYSE VSH opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.44. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology ( NYSE:VSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $785.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Insider Activity at Vishay Intertechnology

In other Vishay Intertechnology news, Chairman Marc Zandman sold 26,154 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $597,095.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 73,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,068.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vishay Intertechnology

(Free Report)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and sells discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.