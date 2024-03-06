Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 21,161 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 105,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,161 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 9,765,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,000 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 41,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 25,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 424,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 36,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $316.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.66.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

