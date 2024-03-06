Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) Hits New 52-Week High at $52.96

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.96 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 16500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Granite Construction Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 67.55 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $933.70 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 14.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 68.42%.

Insider Activity at Granite Construction

In related news, Director Louis E. Caldera sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Granite Construction

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,107,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Granite Construction by 58.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,764,283 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,937 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,388,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,596,000 after purchasing an additional 246,154 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Granite Construction by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,525,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361 shares during the period.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Further Reading

