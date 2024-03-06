Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note issued on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s current full-year earnings is $3.90 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Price Performance

Shares of GRP.U opened at $55.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.83. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s payout ratio is presently 154.72%.

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.