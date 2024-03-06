Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research report issued on Monday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Green Brick Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

GRBK opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Green Brick Partners has a 12-month low of $30.36 and a 12-month high of $59.36.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.09). Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $450.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 68.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,102 shares during the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter worth about $13,056,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 757.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,180,000 after acquiring an additional 609,246 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,253,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,103,000 after acquiring an additional 543,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 29.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 280,474 shares during the last quarter. 78.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

