Greggs plc (LON:GRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 86 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Greggs Stock Performance
LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,876 ($36.50) on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($36.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,671.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,529.55.
Greggs Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Greggs
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Higher Highs are Fast Approaching for AMD Stock
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Bargain Alert: Alphabet Stock Won’t Be This Cheap For Long
Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.