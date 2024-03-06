Greggs plc (LON:GRG) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 86 Per Share

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 86 ($1.09) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Greggs Stock Performance

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,876 ($36.50) on Wednesday. Greggs has a 12-month low of GBX 2,244 ($28.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,914 ($36.98). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,101.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,671.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,529.55.

Greggs Company Profile

Featured Articles

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

