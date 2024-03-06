Grindr (GRND) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 7th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindr Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE GRND opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12. Grindr has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grindr

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Grindr in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 65,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Grindr by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc operates social network platform for the LGBTQ community. Its platform enables gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. It offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version; and manages Blendr, a dating service application.

