Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.00

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 43863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.

Groupon Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Groupon

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon Company Profile

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

Featured Stories

