Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.00

Shares of Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.00 and last traded at $18.99, with a volume of 43863 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Groupon from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Groupon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.88.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Groupon
Groupon Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Groupon
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,478 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Groupon during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Groupon by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Groupon during the 1st quarter valued at $6,673,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Groupon Company Profile
Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.
