H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Shares Gap Down to $36.03

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.03, but opened at $35.24. H World Group shares last traded at $34.72, with a volume of 196,228 shares trading hands.

HTHT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of H World Group in a research note on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on H World Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,389,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,080,000 after buying an additional 1,039,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,432,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd grew its position in shares of H World Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 4,372,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of H World Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,980,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,307,000 after acquiring an additional 61,482 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of H World Group by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,229,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,540,000 after acquiring an additional 382,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.67% of the company’s stock.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

