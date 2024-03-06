Hall Private Wealth Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 72.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 12,943 shares during the quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,527 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,485 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Price Performance
Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.84. 561,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,415. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.93.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BUD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.70.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on BUD
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Palantir Stock Spikes 6% on U.S. Army TITAN Contract
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- AeroVironment Stock Rockets To New High: Price Could Double Again
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- CrowdStrikes’s Stock Price Will Hit $500 Soon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.