Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 3,391 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Truist Financial were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,544,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,189,000 after buying an additional 91,579 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 131,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 20,490 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 97,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,659 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 679,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,626,000 after buying an additional 181,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Truist Financial by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,700,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,258,000 after buying an additional 740,722 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TFC traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $36.90. 5,197,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,929,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $45.88.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.87.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

