Hall Private Wealth Advisors Sells 43,334 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hall Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,652 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 43,334 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.8% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 37.0% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 4,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,015,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $130,133,000 after buying an additional 150,059 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 135.3% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 36,242 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 56.0% in the third quarter. Kenfarb & CO. now owns 22,655 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $979,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,200.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,340 shares of company stock worth $1,712,039. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VZ traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.09. 5,879,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,592,197. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

